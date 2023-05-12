AMC Is Releasing Its Own Candy Brand — What Does That Mean For The Classics?

Let's be real, the movie theater experience just wouldn't be the same without fountain drinks, giant tubs of buttered popcorn, and boxes of movie theater candy. However, AMC has decided to change up the game ever so slightly by introducing its own brand of boxed candies.

In its Q1 earnings call in early May, per the Motley Fool, AMC CEO Adam Aron explained that name-brand candies have increased in wholesale price by 33%. This price hike means less of a profit margin for AMC, as well as higher candy prices for movie-goers. In an effort to both offer lower-priced candy and reach a higher profit margin, AMC has opted to launch its own private label. Really, it's the same idea as Costco's Kirkland Signature label, but for AMC movie theater candy.

With that being said, Aron confirmed that AMC would keep the name-brand candy options as well. You'll still be able to buy a box of M&M's if you want them, but you can also save a couple of dollars and buy the AMC version.