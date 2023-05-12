Wendy's Is About To Become A Late-Night Destination

Got a hankering for a Frosty at 1 a.m.? Is it around midnight and you'd do just about anything for a Baconator? Well, you're in luck because Wendy's has announced it will be promoting its late-night menu and services this summer, thanks to an 8% increase in sales in Q1 (via Nation's Restaurant News) and a boost in the stock market. The fast food giant says it hopes to keep as many dining rooms as possible open until 10 p.m. and drive-thrus open until "midnight or later," although of course, individual restaurant hours are always going to vary.

Fast food restaurants staying open later than usual may seem like a potentially negative experience for staff, especially if early-morning opening hours remain the same (many Wendy's open at 6:30 a.m.). However, Wendy's claims to have employees in mind in executing this new late-night program, as Wendy's CEO Todd A. Penegor tells Nation's Restaurant News that the new, more streamlined late-night menu will "make it easier to close at night."