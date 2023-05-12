McDonald's Is On The Hook For Burning Toddler With Happy Meal

The trial was a heated one, with Philana Holmes and Humberto Caraballo Estevez's attorneys arguing the Chicken McNugget that burned the girl's leg must have been hotter than 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, the defense claimed it couldn't have been more than 160 degrees Fahrenheit and pointed out that McDonald's employees have to make sure the food is properly and thoroughly cooked to avoid salmonella. "Chicken McNuggets are designed to be eaten, not to be pressed against the thigh of a four-year-old girl for two minutes," claimed defense attorney Scott Yount during the trial, according to the Sun Sentinel.

As NBC 6 South Florida reports, Holmes voiced her satisfaction with the case's outcome: "Just thankful that Olivia's voice was heard through great lawyers and I'm glad McDonald's now has to acknowledge there's a warning that needs to be put out there." McDonald's, on the other hand, was not as pleased. "Our customers should continue to rely on McDonald's to follow policies and procedures for serving Chicken McNuggets safely," the chain said in a statement.

Another trial will be held this summer to decide how much McDonald's and the Upchurch Foods franchise will pay in damages.