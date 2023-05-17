What's Really Behind The Great Ketchup Debate In Puerto Rico, According To Padma Lakshmi - Exclusive

The whole point of "Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi" is not simply to taste the nation. It's to learn about America, share the stories that make up the fabric of our culture, and teach people about the different viewpoints and backgrounds that together define our melting pot of a country. Of course, food is a perfect vessel to share those stories and teach those lessons while introducing people to tasty new ways to expand their palettes. So it's no surprise that Lakshmi is back with another season of the hit Hulu show, visiting 10 more destinations across the nation, highlighting poignant issues we currently face.

"One of my favorite episodes is when we go to Puerto Rico and demystify the whole connection between Puerto Ricans and Americans," Padma Lakshmi told Mashed during an exclusive interview. And she does it by exploring one of the most perpetual and deep-rooted questions in Puerto Rico's culinary history: Should you put ketchup on pasteles?

Lakshmi explained to Mashed how the episode digs into what is really behind this culinary controversy: "That [issue of] ketchup [versus] no ketchup became a great metaphor for so much else that is way deeper and political." While you won't get a direct answer about the condiment itself by the end of the episode, you will get a better understanding of Puerto Rico's rich history and its colonial relationship with the U.S.