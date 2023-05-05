Padma Lakshmi Celebrates America's Global Cuisine In Taste The Nation Season 2 - Exclusive Interview

I'd love to get a little more insight about how you and your team decide the locations to go to. You mentioned Puerto Rico. [There's also] rural Appalachia, in a very conservative part of the country, and the Ukrainian hub in Brighton Beach. These are places that are very symbolic of political divides in America right now. Was that intentional?

It's intentional. The show is called "Taste the Nation" because it's a play on "Face the Nation," that weekend political show that we've all grown up with. We wanted to do an episode about Ukrainians because so many people in the West conflate Ukrainian culture with Russian culture.

We wanted to give context and a history lesson, and we do it through borscht, which is a dish that many people think is Russian. A lot of different cultures in Eastern Europe do make borscht; there's a hundred kinds of borscht, but the borscht we know, which is the red borscht made with beet, is specifically Ukrainian. But the first time I had it was at The Russian Tea Room. I thought it was Russian, too. That's a great episode because we also get to talk about antisemitism, both in Ukraine and here.

We pick our episodes based on a lot of things. I have a laundry list of places I want to go for various seasons, so my producing partner, David Smith, and I talk it over. We also talk it over with Hulu.

The show looks at immigration as this huge issue that is so integral to the foundation of America and its constant evolution as a superpower. With each episode, we don't just go in there, learn about the community, and then rinse and repeat in the next episode. We're looking at a different issue of this big puzzle that is immigration and trying to illuminate something.

I made a commitment to try and go to an indigenous community in every season, and we've managed to do that. In Appalachia, we talk to people from the Cherokee Nation who live on a boundary. I never knew what a boundary was. I didn't learn that in school, and I'm a product of the American public school system — I should have. A boundary is unlike a reservation in that the tribe owns their land. They had to buy it back from the U.S. government. I never heard that, and I should have.