AI Is Blowing Our Minds With How Fast Drive Thru Orders Could Be

SoundHound posted a demo of its restaurant ordering technology on TikTok, where you can see it working in real time. The speaker made sure to throw the program enough curveballs to show how even the most indecisive, complicated order can be completed quickly. You can see the program switching things up with lightning-fast speed, without lagging or hitting the user with even one "Could you repeat that for me?"

The video's comments present some valid concerns. What about slow orders filled with "ums" and lengthy pauses? If the program doesn't timeout and restart the process altogether, what if the AI picks up background noises while listening to an order? This might pose a problem when a car pulls up and is full of small children who can't help but vocalize their burning passion for McDonald's Chicken McNuggets in the loudest way possible. Nearby construction or passing traffic could be just loud enough to muffle even the most articulate request. And then there's the issue of whether or not the AI can piece together orders placed with heavy accents.

One commenter noted that the speaker asked the AI to add avocado to everything, but it was only added to the food — "I want my avocado Sprite," they quipped. The top comment asks, "Do you just hard code it to say the ice cream machine broke?" Regardless, this controlled test alone shows that AI could be a promising solution for the future of fast food.