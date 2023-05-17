McDonald's Employees Can't Accept Tips — But That May Soon Change In Colorado

McDonald's workers in Colorado may be allowed to accept tips in the near future. In the past, tips have mostly been reserved for sit-down restaurant servers and waiters who receive less hourly. In fact, the Department of Labor has codified into law the fact that these hypothetical tips can be used to offset the minimum wage, so a restaurant server's actual salary may be no more than $2.13 an hour.

Fast food employees, however, are usually paid at least minimum wage as they're not considered tipped workers. While some fast food chains like Starbucks and Five Guys allow employee tips, McDonald's isn't one of them. In fact, it has a policy forbidding employees from accepting tips, even unasked-for ones.

In the state of Colorado, though, a new law may circumvent such a ban. According to a summary of proposed House Bill 23-1146, employers like McDonald's and Walmart would be "prohibit[ed] ... from taking adverse action against an employee who accepts a cash gratuity offered by a patron of the business." It doesn't mean that McDonald's will necessarily encourage tipping or modify its payment interface to prompt for gratuities, but if you do feel like slipping a few bucks to your counter server, at least they won't be fired if they don't turn down the cash.