Pour One Out For The First-Ever Chick-Fil-A – Because It's Officially Closing

Chick-fil-A is known for mouthwatering chicken sandwiches and long lines. It's not one to see locations shutting their doors — except on Sundays. This makes it all the more shocking that the original Chick-fil-A is slated to close after this Saturday, May 20 (via WSB-TV). Originally established in 1967, the Chick-fil-A of the Greenbriar Mall in Southwest Atlanta is significant for being the first restaurant to adopt the Chick-fil-A title.

The origins of Chick-fil-A date back to 1946, when founder S. Truett Cathy opened a diner called "the Dwarf Grill," where he made a hit chicken sandwich. Later, he chose to open his first dedicated chicken sandwich restaurant at the Greenbriar Mall. Though the restaurant's roots are in America's malls, with the franchise expanding exclusively in food courts in the '70s and early '80s, the original location in the Greenbriar Mall was actually one of only around 200 remaining mall locations nationwide as of last year.

Aside from a plaque commemorating the restaurant's history, the Greenbriar restaurant was nondescript and didn't show any obvious signs of struggle. One baffled frequent customer told The Atlanta Journal the location was "never slow." Now listed as "permanently closed" on its official Facebook page, this Saturday will be the original location's last day, and they plan to serve the same chicken sandwich they've been serving for over 50 years. The sign posted outside the restaurant announced the closing and indicated that it will be open between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.