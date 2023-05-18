Pop-Up Restaurant Taps Into Childhood Nostalgia With LEGO-Shaped Burgers

A pop-up restaurant is tapping into childhood nostalgia with its LEGO-shaped burgers and it is bringing the concept across the U.S. and the globe. Presented by the company Explore Hidden, Brick Burger events provide an immersive experience of more than one million LEGO blocks with both premade sculptures and brick building stations to allow patrons the opportunity to engineer their own unique masterpieces from the ground up.

While it's still unsafe to eat LEGOs no matter your age, Brick Burger's playful menu provides you the Instagrammable visuals minus the choking hazard, serving up gourmet hamburgers on buns shaped like LEGO bricks that are colored in bright hues of reds, yellows, and greens. In addition to burgers, they offer chicken filets and veggie options. Brick Burger is bringing these limited-time pop-up LEGO-centric events to major cities throughout the country including New York, Cleveland, Orlando, Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, Houston, Seattle, and more. Explore Hidden has already held Brick Burger events in international locations such as London and more are scheduled for countries such as Australia.