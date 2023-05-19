How Padma Lakshmi Decides Where To Visit On Taste The Nation - Exclusive

While Padma Lakshmi admits that "we pick our episodes based on a lot of things," she insists that immigrant and Indigenous communities are at the forefront when crafting each season of "Taste the Nation."

Lakshmi explained, "The show looks at immigration as this huge issue that is so integral to the foundation of America and its constant evolution as a superpower." So the goal is to go well beyond the plates of food and dig deep on issues that need to be discussed. "We don't just go in there, learn about the community, and then rinse and repeat in the next episode. We're looking at a different issue of this big puzzle that is immigration and trying to illuminate something."

On the other hand, Lakshmi said she also looks to hear from the people who have always been here. "I made a commitment to try and go to an Indigenous community in every season," hoping to teach people things about our nation's history that they probably wouldn't learn otherwise. "In Appalachia, we talk to people from the Cherokee Nation who live on a boundary," which she explained is "unlike a reservation in that the tribe owns their land. They had to buy it back from the U.S. government." Lakshmi lamented, "I never knew what a boundary was ... and I'm a product of the American public school system — I should have."

