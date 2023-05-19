Is Richard Montañez Cheetos Story A Flamin' Hot Lie?

Die-hard fans of the popular snack Flamin' Hot Cheetos will know of its origin story, told by Richard Montañez, a Mexican-American who claims to have pushed the initial concept to executives while working as a janitor at the California-based Frito-Lay plant in Rancho Cucamonga. However, a story is all it might be. Frito Lays cast doubt on the story in a statement to the Los Angeles Times: "None of our records show that Richard was involved in any capacity in the Flamin' Hot test market."

For over a decade, Montañez has toured the country as a motivational speaker, published memoirs, and even has a biopic film, directed by Eva Longoria, that's making its way to Disney Plus in June. While he did eventually climb the corporate ladder and become a marketing executive at PepsiCo, there is little evidence to support that the rest of his underdog story is rooted in actual events.

The Los Angeles Times conducted a lengthy investigation into the issue in 2021, trying to uncover the truth behind the lore of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. According to the outlet, it wasn't Montañez who came up with the idea but a team led by a junior employee Lynn Greenfeld.