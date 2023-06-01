Your Dad's Weird Habits Could Get You Some Free Laffy Taffy
If you're looking for humor so corny it should come on a cob, Laffy Taffy thinks dads have the right tools for the job. And not just because Twitter users voted to enter a hammer-themed dad joke into the candy company's hall of fame ("How'd the hammer do on the SATs? He absolutely nailed it"). If you really think about it, there's a reason a whole genre of jokes is associated with dads — they have nailed the art of being frustrating yet hilarious at the same time. They can feel like weird, personal superheroes.
With Father's Day right around the corner, many of us are thinking of ways to celebrate dads. To add some sweetness to the celebration, Laffy Taffy wants to give people a chance to capitalize on their dads' charming quirks. According to a press release shared with Mashed, on June 18, Laffy Taffy will celebrate Father's Day by giving out free Fruit Combos to people who send in their two favorite examples of the "dad things" their fathers or father figures do.
It's a sweet deal
Participants can send in their submissions by visiting www.laffytaffycombos.com from 1 pm EDT. The first 1000 submissions will qualify to receive a free pack of Fruit Combos. Out of all the participants, one lucky winner will get the grand prize that includes a year-long supply of Fruit Combos along with Laffy Taffy dad mementos.
But folks who aren't among the 1000 winners can get their hands on Laffy Taffy's Fruit Combos, which come in four varieties — Wildberry-Banana, Strawberry-Orange, Strawberry-Kiw, and Mango-Passionfruit. The fruity candies retail for $1.25 for a 3.5 oz. pack and $3.60 for a 6 oz. bag.
Previously, Laffy Taffy partnered with T-Pain to celebrate Father's Day with a dad joke contest. One winner received $5000 along with an autograph of T-Pain and 101 others got a chance to have their original jokes featured in Laffy Taffy packaging. The new jokes would replace 15 of Laffy Taffy's original jokes. This year, even without the punchlines, the candy company hopes to have the last laugh with the help of quirky dads.