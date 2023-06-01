Your Dad's Weird Habits Could Get You Some Free Laffy Taffy

If you're looking for humor so corny it should come on a cob, Laffy Taffy thinks dads have the right tools for the job. And not just because Twitter users voted to enter a hammer-themed dad joke into the candy company's hall of fame ("How'd the hammer do on the SATs? He absolutely nailed it"). If you really think about it, there's a reason a whole genre of jokes is associated with dads — they have nailed the art of being frustrating yet hilarious at the same time. They can feel like weird, personal superheroes.

With Father's Day right around the corner, many of us are thinking of ways to celebrate dads. To add some sweetness to the celebration, Laffy Taffy wants to give people a chance to capitalize on their dads' charming quirks. According to a press release shared with Mashed, on June 18, Laffy Taffy will celebrate Father's Day by giving out free Fruit Combos to people who send in their two favorite examples of the "dad things" their fathers or father figures do.