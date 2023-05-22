Why It's So Hard To Find Chicken Breasts Right Now

First, it was the insanely high egg prices. Now, stores are facing a low inventory of bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts. It may seem shoppers can never catch a break at the grocery store, but unlike other food crises, the scarcity of this type of chicken breast isn't the result of avian influenza or any other bird illness. It has nothing to do with a shortage of farm chickens. According to The Washington Post, the American consumer is to blame, thanks to the good old law of supply and demand.

Bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts barely pepper grocery store shelves — if they're there at all — compared to previous years. Instead, shoppers are buying more of the opposite type of chicken. Diane Souder, Perdue Farms' Senior Director of corporate communications and brand public relations, explained the shift. "The most popular product in the fresh chicken category is boneless skinless chicken breast, which is why you see so much more of this form than bone-in offerings," said Souder. So, why the shortage? Souder added that Perdue responds to market demands, so consumers dictate what options are available in stores — and which are less heavily stocked. As with many other food inventory shifts, this change could impact overall pricing and even the fast food industry.