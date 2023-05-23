Emeril Lagasse Is Opening A Third Restaurant In New Orleans

Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse's culinary empire is about to get a little bit bigger. The restaurateur, who currently owns two eateries in Las Vegas, two in New Orleans, and one in Miramar Beach, Florida, is adding a new restaurant to his collection in New Orleans. Per a press release obtained by Mashed, the French restaurant will be called Emeril's Brasserie and is located in the new Caesars New Orleans casino and hotel, which will replace Harrah's New Orleans. It will open near the end of 2023.

Emeril's Brasserie will join Lagasse's current New Orleans restaurants Emeril's, a formal restaurant serving contemporary Louisiana-style foods, and Meril, a more casual eatery with an American flair, and its opening follows the closure of the chef's downtown eatery NOLA and his Creole restaurant Emeril's Delmonico, which both shuttered in 2022. Emeril's Brasserie will bring a French twist to Lagasse's signature cooking style, which is marked by influences of classic New Orleans, Cajun, and Creole cuisines.