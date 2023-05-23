LeBron James Is Petitioning To End The 'Taco Tuesday' Trademark Battle

LeBron James — a basketball icon, businessman, and taco lover — loves Tuesdays. Why? It's a great excuse to enjoy the classic combination of seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce, and sauce or pico de gallo tucked into a hard shell or soft tortilla every week. Innocently enjoying tacos on a day that happens to be Tuesday is fine, but put the two words together into a catchy, alliterative phrase, and you are committing trademark infringement. However, James loves "Taco Tuesdays" so much that he's aiding efforts to end the longstanding trademark battle with one fast food restaurant chain.

Taco John's, a Cheyenne, Wyoming-based chain with more than 370 locations in 23 states, has owned the trademark for "Taco Tuesday" since 1989. Taco John's website proudly proclaims this fact, highlighting how the company invented the phrase — and includes a little trademark symbol alongside its "Taco Tuesday" promotions to help drive the point home.

Per PR Newswire, Taco Bell and James argue that fans of Mexican fast food and taco lovers everywhere should be able to freely promote, partake in, and proclaim it's "Taco Tuesday." On May 16, 2023, the fast food giant filed a legal petition with the United States Patent and Trademark Office's appeal board to rescind the federal trademark registration. However, it does not seek trademark rights or damages. According to a statement, Taco Bell believes the world should be free to use the phrase without finding a cease-and-desist order in the mail.