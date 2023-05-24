Meijer's Dark Chocolate Almonds Were Just Recalled For An Allergy Risk

Next time you're looking in your pantry for something sweet, be aware that your treat may have been subjected to a recent recall, especially if you currently live in the midwest. Such is the case with Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds and Meijer Express Go Cup Dark Chocolate Almonds sold at Meijer and Meijer Express locations in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. According to a company announcement from Meijer published on the Food & Drug Administration's website, the recall stems from the fact that the dark chocolate almonds might possibly contain a milk allergen not listed on the label. Meijer says this issue stems from a "product specification change" from Lamontagne Chocolate Corp., which manufactures the snack and reportedly did not convey this change to the store.

The affected products include Frederick's Dark Chocolate Almonds sold in 12-ounce packages with a UPC of 7-08820-68730-1 and Meijer Express Go Cups Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds sold in 7.5-ounce packages with a UPC of 7-60236-19787-4. All sell by dates have been affected.