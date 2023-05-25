Costco's Latest Bakery Pie Is A Slice Of Summer

For those looking for a taste of summer, you don't have to look further than Costco's Kirkland Signature Four Berry Pie. Though Southerners may call fowl for the lack of peaches (a seasonal favorite) and Northerners may wish for a blackberry or gooseberry filling, the latest Kirkland creation features plenty of summer in each bite. Costco's Four Berry Pie includes strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries, all seasonal offerings. While cranberries, a traditional autumn harvest, are the fourth berry, we'll let it slide since it fits well with the flavor profile.

According to a TikTok video, the crust of the Four Berry Pie is the same as the store's popular apple pie, which is golden brown around the edges and dusted with sugar. Like apple pie, it's probably best served warm with a scoop of ice cream. The pie costs $18.99, which raised a few eyebrows from customers on Reddit. However, as some users pointed out, the pie weighs almost 5 lbs making it worth the price point. As one commenter wrote, "Then I saw how heavy that pie was."