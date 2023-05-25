The Inner Child In Us Is Envious Of Cardi B's Stacked School Lunches

When you are one of the music industry's biggest stars, you probably have a few good reasons to flex. However, instead of showing off her big house, fancy car, or stacks of money, Cardi B is putting her daughter Kulture's incredible school lunches in the spotlight. In a recent tweet, the "WAP" singer showcased a trio of pictures of amazing food items with the caption, "Kulture school lunch be everything." In one of the shots, a container is filled to the brim with creamy macaroni salad, chicken nuggets, and broccoli. Nearby, there's a small Tupperware container of strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries. A sandwich bag appears to contain crispy veggie straws and is positioned right above a container of fruity Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries cereal. To wash it all down, Kulture will enjoy Fruit Loop milk and a reusable bottle of water. This is all for one day!

But we're not done. For another lunch, Cardi B packed a portion of pasta with half of a cob of corn, Fruit Loops cereal, and a fruit salad with kiwi, strawberries, blueberries, and oranges. Also, there is a cup of Jello, squeezable applesauce, cheese strings, crackers, plus a Kool-Aid and Yoo-hoo to wash it all down. Finally, the third pic shows a feast of macaroni salad, nuggets, and corn, with a fruit salad, veggie crisps, YoCrunch M&M's yogurt, plus water, apple juice, a PediaSure shake, and a Kool-Aid to drink. Jealous? We thought you might be.