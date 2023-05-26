Starbucks Is Supposedly Releasing A Chick-Fil-A-Inspired Drink This Summer

Between the regular menu and the Starbucks secret menu, there are thousands of unique flavor combinations you can create. The new and always-intriguing seasonal drinks added each year do a good job of keeping things fresh for the famous chain's cult fanbase of creative sippers. In preparation for the summertime heat that will drive customers to search for a thirst-quencher, Starbucks announced that it will be doing a frosty spin on its popular and fruity Refreshers. Combine the Refresher with the Blended Strawberry Lemonade and you're on the right track. The new additions to the Starbucks "Summer 2" menu will be very familiar to Chick-fil-A lovers who enjoy cooling down with gulps of its Frosted Strawberry Lemonade.

Along with fruit purée, Chick-fil-A's frosted lemonade has ice cream mixed into it, but the Starbucks ones won't have this dessert added in. Instead, it's sticking to the basics: real fruit, lemonade, the Refresher base, and ice. Not only that, but it will be offering three flavors of frosted lemonade that match the three Refreshers already on the menu. Strawberry Acai, Mango Dragon Fruit, and Pineapple Passionfruit are the frosty new summer treats that Starbucks will be introducing on June 27, each topped with extra strawberry purée for an extra mouthful of fruity flavors. Although, baristas that know about the new summer drinks likely aren't exactly thrilled, because you can already order them off the secret menu.