Inflation Is Affecting The Way We Snack

Grocery stores and supermarkets aren't the only places seeing a decline in snack sales. When it comes to restaurants, purchases of snacks are also down compared to those of other main meals, especially at quick-serve joints. Restaurant Business suggests this decline is due to customers curbing spending on "extras" in order to save money.

Prices of snacks are not only a concern in the U.S. but across the pond as well; the government's Office for National Statistics reports that inflation in the UK is growing at record rates. According to Clive Black, head of research at Shore Capital Markets, whether or not Brits are buying snacks all has to do with income levels, and things aren't looking up for those in the lower brackets. "If we look at UK households, the bottom 20-25% of income have got no money. In the main, they're probably not buying luxury confectionery and snacks," Black said in an interview with Just Food.

So what's to be done? Some stores, such as Aldi, Wegmans, and Kroger, have committed to dropping prices on a number of items over Memorial Day weekend to entice shoppers to purchase more. Additionally, Sally Lyons Wyatt voiced positivity at this year's Sweets & Snacks Expo when it comes to bulk snack sales. "Multi-packs are an area where we continue to see growth," she said (via Food Business News).