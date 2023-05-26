Aldi Prices Are Dropping For Summer And We're Already Running To Stores

If you're looking for a deal on groceries this Memorial Day weekend and throughout the summer, Aldi has proven to be a place where shoppers can find some excellent bargains. Per a press release distributed by Aldi Corporate, prices have been cut on a large number of items throughout stores in America with the aim of saving shoppers more than $60 million. The grocery store, already known for its discounts and lower prices compared to some other grocery stores and supermarkets, hopes these price cuts will help customers save some money in a time when grocery price increases due to inflation seem to be the norm. "We don't want high grocery prices to get in the way of Americans doing what they love this summer, so we're taking charge to champion value in a way that only ALDI can," said Aldi U.S. Co-President Dave Rinaldo.

Aldi's price cuts apply to over 250 items and are split into four summer-themed categories including "for an outdoor adventure," "for a picnic basket," "for the morning fuel up," and "for a quick weeknight meal."