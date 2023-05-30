The Rolling Stones Want To Rock Out With You Over Morning Iced-Coffee

The Rolling Stones are certainly one of the most energetic bands in existence, as they're still rocking out — and selling out stadiums — after 60+ years in the business. It makes sense, then, that their new product endorsement would be with the coffee company Keurig. Just like Stones tickets, though, this new Stones x Keurig package won't be coming cheap as the "Start Me Up" iced coffee kit, which drops June 6, is priced at a hefty $139.99.

Wow, that's some wildly expensive coffee! Or it would be if the coffee was all that customers were getting. Instead, the kit comes complete with a K-Iced brewer plus a tumbler as well as the "Start Me Up" blend that a Keurig press release describes as having a strawberry flavor. And yes, all items do feature that iconic Hot Lips logo. Stones fans will be interested to hear that supposedly the band (or its PR team) had a hand in helping to create the coffee blend as well as selecting the tunes for a Spotify playlist that comes with the package. As of now, Keurig is not making the "Start Me Up" coffee blend available for stand-alone purchase, but for those who want the whole setup, Keurig suggests subscribing to a reminder so that they can know when it drops.