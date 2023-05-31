A Sushi Restaurant Is Getting Thrashed Over Food-Shaming

A family-owned sushi restaurant in Canada is feeling the wrath of cancel culture after a TikTok accusing them of food-shaming went viral. The TikTok, which has amassed 1.4 million views in just five days, was posted by Cassandra Mauro following an unfortunate dining experience at Paper Crane Sushi Bar and Bistro in King City, Ontario.

Mauro claims that she and her friend Katherine went to the restaurant for a bite to eat following a tough workout. After ordering chicken fried rice, shrimp tempura, noodles, and two sushi rolls, Mauro said that Katherine went to order a third roll. That's when, Mauro alleges, the server stopped her saying, "No, no, no. Too much food. That's it." Mauro encouraged her friend to get the roll anyway — which she did — prompting the server to audibly huff before taking the order to the kitchen, according to the TikTok.

Before returning with their food, Mauro alleges that the restaurant manager approached the table and asked the two women if they were hungry before insisting that they move to a bigger table to accommodate all the food they ordered. In the TikTok, Mauro explains that the experience was "mortifying" and insisted she would not be going back to eat at the Paper Crane. And while it should have just been left at that, strangers on the internet saw Mauro's video and took it upon themselves to try and take down the restaurant for perceived "food shaming."