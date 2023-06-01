Instacart's New AI Could Make The Tough Food Choices For You

Artificial intelligence is slowly integrating itself into every facet of modern-day life. AI programs can be used to write, problem solve, create art, and now, help customers with their grocery shopping. On March 31, 2023, popular food delivery app Instacart announced Ask Instacart. The program is not only helpful for answering questions as the name suggests — it also provides personalized recommendations based on learned preference and dietary needs, and it teams up with 80,000 stores to help shoppers find exactly what they're looking for no matter what location they're ordering from. Furthermore, it can help families decide what to cook for dinner, which would be a helpful feature all on its own.

Ask Instacart is capable of suggesting preparation and cooking methods, pairing main dishes with side items, and recommending similar ingredients when the store doesn't have what you need on hand. This news comes after a collaboration with ChatGPT that launched earlier this year, which required a subscription to the AI site. The new features are the first of many the company has planned. Soon, the food delivery service will be paired with Microsoft Bing and Google Bard on top of the plug-in already offered for ChatGPT users. Though relatively new, it's likely the Instacart initiative will improve alongside the evolution of AI programs.