Baskin-Robbins Is Going All-In On Cookies For Its June Flavor Of The Month

If you're prone to cookie cravings, Baskin-Robbins' flavor of the month may serve as your June highlight. On June 1, the corporation began to offer a new Cookie Monster ice cream for a limited time only. The ice cream is based on the loud and energetic character from "Sesame Street," who is of course known for his love of cookies.

Like the Cookie Monster's fur, Baskin-Robbins' flavor is blue with pieces of cookies mixed throughout. According to a press release, the base of the creation is sweet cream ice cream, which is then mixed with an additional flavor resembling cookie dough batter. The sweet cream is then blended with chocolate sandwich cookie pieces and finished with pieces of chocolate chip. Of the ice cream's distinct color, Jeanne Bolger, director of product research and development for Baskin-Robbins, said in a statement, "We wanted to make sure it was not only delicious, but also visually striking, resulting in a bold blue base with not one, but two types of cookie pieces."