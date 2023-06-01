The Humble Cookie Could Kick-Start The Next Big Fast Food Chain

Move over, McDonald's and Wendy's. There's a new fast food market in town, and let's just say the founders and owners of these companies are pretty smart cookies. Fast food lovers might soon be moving away from burgers and French fries and instead moving toward more dessert-forward foods, specifically, cookies. A boom in quick-serve cookie bakeries is happening across the country with big players like Crumbl, Cookie Plug, Chip Cookies, and Great American Cookies driving the trend. The more popular of these have upwards of 700 bakery stores nationwide, an ever-growing number.

So, why is everyone suddenly turning to cookies? First of all, and somewhat obviously, everybody loves cookies. They're a timeless comforting treat people enjoy at any age. People will shell out more money for small indulgences like fancy baked goods. But there are more business-minded reasons as well. A cookie bakery has a smaller overhead than an ordinary fast-food restaurant. They require smaller spaces, fewer employees, and the initial investment to open a cookie bakery is much less. Cookies aren't as perishable as meats or vegetables, so storing and delivering them isn't as difficult.

Though people have always loved cookies, this sudden boom in cookie bakeries comes at the perfect social-media moment.