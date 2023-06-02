You Could Have Chili's Cater Your Wedding For Free — Here's How

Planning your wedding can be incredibly stressful, not to mention expensive. Depending on the number of people you have invited, trying to figure out a proper meal that meets everyone's needs while sticking to a budget can be quite nerve-racking. The average cost of having a wedding catered can run you about $4,000 with some services spiking past $7,000, according to Wedding Wire. If this added expense is already giving you serious thoughts of running away and just eloping, don't worry, because there might just be a way to have your whole wedding catered for free. Chili's is offering soon-to-be-hitched couples the opportunity to win a completely catered wedding.

In a TikTok video shared by Chili's, they explained that the first three couples to propose marriage at a Chili's location, will get their entire wedding catered for free by the popular restaurant chain. To be considered you need to upload the video of the proposal to TikTok and tag @chillisofficial in order to qualify for the contest. This unique opportunity is open from May 31 and ends at 11:59 pm on June 9. You can check out the full list of details for the contest here. This amazing offer was originally inspired by newlywed Madison Mulkey who shared her story about using Chili's to cut down the meal costs of her wedding. Let's take a look at how she was able to save huge on her big day.