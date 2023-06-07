The Weirdly Sexual Message That Could Be Hiding In McDonald's Logo

Catching sight of the McDonald's two golden arches, you know you're soon in for a treat of Big Macs, chicken McNuggets, and Happy Meals, as the logo is synonymous with the fast food McDonald's is known for. One might assume that the two golden arches when connected in the logo stand for an M (as in McDonald's) which would be a natural assumption, but what if the designers were slipping you a potentially weird, subliminal message with the logo, one that might be enticing you to eat at the restaurant more than you realize?

The arches debuted in 1953 when architect Stanley Clark Meston added two arches to opposite sides of a McDonald's franchise building. By 1968, the architectural style of McDonald's changed from futuristic to old-fashioned, and the arches were removed from the building and transformed into the M logo we know today. However, there were redesigns over the years (via BBC).

It can definitely be argued that the arches most certainly look like a big M. However, one designer, and psychologist, Louis Cheskin, had some other ideas when working on the arches in the 1960s, claiming the M is actually a pair of breasts, at least according to Freudian terms.