Tupperware Is Dropping More Vera Bradley Items, But You Have To Act Fast

While Tupperware is undeniably among the best meal prep containers, it's not always necessarily the prettiest. Most Tupperware is rather plain looking, and over time, the clear plastic may be prone to staining.

That being said, Tupperware does offer some more stylish storage options in collaboration with Vera Bradley. In 2022, the pair launched three exclusive mini collections, each including a sandwich container, a snack container, and a matching water bottle. Because the sets sold so well, Tupperware and Vera Bradley have come back again for two Summer 2023 collections.

Each collection has a distinct Vera Bradley design and includes a water bottle, a sandwich container, and two snack containers. Altogether, a full set costs $28 on the Tupperware website, or $12 and under per piece on the Vera Bradley website. It's worth noting that the water bottle and second snack container are only available for purchase as part of the full set.