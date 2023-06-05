Tupperware Is Dropping More Vera Bradley Items, But You Have To Act Fast
While Tupperware is undeniably among the best meal prep containers, it's not always necessarily the prettiest. Most Tupperware is rather plain looking, and over time, the clear plastic may be prone to staining.
That being said, Tupperware does offer some more stylish storage options in collaboration with Vera Bradley. In 2022, the pair launched three exclusive mini collections, each including a sandwich container, a snack container, and a matching water bottle. Because the sets sold so well, Tupperware and Vera Bradley have come back again for two Summer 2023 collections.
Each collection has a distinct Vera Bradley design and includes a water bottle, a sandwich container, and two snack containers. Altogether, a full set costs $28 on the Tupperware website, or $12 and under per piece on the Vera Bradley website. It's worth noting that the water bottle and second snack container are only available for purchase as part of the full set.
Everything you need to know about the latest Tupperware x Vera Bradley collab
Just like last year's pieces, the two new collections are limited-time offerings, so if you see something you like, you'd best buy it before it goes out of stock. As mentioned previously, the Tupperware x Vera Bradley sandwich and snack containers are available for purchase through both companies' websites, but the water bottles are only available on the Tupperware website.
However, Vera Bradley has its own exclusive items — lunch boxes. While the lunch boxes are not technically part of the collaboration, they do share the same whimsical patterns. The various styles range in price from $35 to $55.
Although the collection is adorable, not everyone is thrilled about the quality of the products themselves. Some reviews have complained that the snack lids are difficult, if not impossible, to get on and off. Likewise, some customers said the containers are too small. But overall, with a 3.9 rating, most people are pleased, with one writing, "Adorable and perfect for my lunch." In general, though, people were pleased with the patterns, even if a few noted that they worried about the print washing off over time.