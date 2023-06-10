Things You Should Never Order At Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is a solid spot to go when you gather a group of friends who are looking to have a lively dining experience. The chain is always bustling with energy, and if you're a big sports enthusiast, there's always a slew of games airing on the dozens of big-screen televisions hanging all over the walls. It's loud, it's vibrant, and it's the perfect place for when you want to kick back with a few beers and enjoy some tasty cuisine. When you and your appetite are looking for a wildly fun time, look no further than Buffalo Wild Wings.

When your hunger is screaming its head off, every item you see on a menu looks appealing. Every photo of food jumps out at you and every smell that wafts from the kitchen gets you more jazzed for your upcoming meal. But this is when you need to focus hard. It's so tempting to just start pointing at random menu items and ordering them because your stomach is impatient, but this can lead to a disappointing dining experience. Not everything on the Buffalo Wild Wings menu is worth your money, so to make things easy, we've compiled this list of dishes you should steer clear of so you walk out of the restaurant feeling like a champion. You deserve an award-winning meal.