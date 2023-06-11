Copycat Animal Style Fries Recipe

If you live on the West Coast or have ever visited, there's a good chance you've stopped at In-N-Out Burger. The ultra-popular chain is best known for its top-tier burgers, though potato enthusiasts know that the animal style fries are truly where the money is at. Technically a secret menu item that isn't all too secret, the iconic fries feature melted cheese, grilled onions, and a Thousand Island-esque dressing, instantly adding some intense savory goodness with the perfect pop of sweetness.

Thanks to this recipe from developer Christina Musgrave, you don't need to visit California to enjoy animal style fries — you can make them right in your own kitchen! "I love that these fries actually taste like they're from a restaurant," Musgrave says. "They really nail that animal-style flavor that everyone loves." This semi-homemade method keeps things nice and easy by making good use of frozen french fries. Aside from letting the oven do its thing and whipping up a quick dressing, you can make these decked-out fries with minimal effort.