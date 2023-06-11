Copycat Animal Style Fries Recipe
If you live on the West Coast or have ever visited, there's a good chance you've stopped at In-N-Out Burger. The ultra-popular chain is best known for its top-tier burgers, though potato enthusiasts know that the animal style fries are truly where the money is at. Technically a secret menu item that isn't all too secret, the iconic fries feature melted cheese, grilled onions, and a Thousand Island-esque dressing, instantly adding some intense savory goodness with the perfect pop of sweetness.
Thanks to this recipe from developer Christina Musgrave, you don't need to visit California to enjoy animal style fries — you can make them right in your own kitchen! "I love that these fries actually taste like they're from a restaurant," Musgrave says. "They really nail that animal-style flavor that everyone loves." This semi-homemade method keeps things nice and easy by making good use of frozen french fries. Aside from letting the oven do its thing and whipping up a quick dressing, you can make these decked-out fries with minimal effort.
Gather the ingredients for copycat animal style fries
Opt for your favorite frozen french fries brand (thin fries are best), grabbing 1 bag for the base of the dish, along with some sliced American cheese to melt on top. For the grilled onions, you'll need a chopped white onion, butter, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Though this recipe is simple and easy to source, substitutions are always an option: "You could use cheddar cheese instead of American or use yellow or white onions," Musgrave notes. Finally, for the tangy dressing, you'll need mayonnaise, ketchup, pickle relish, vinegar, yellow mustard, and a bit more salt and pepper.
Whip up the dressing
If you've ever had Thousand Island dressing, then you're familiar with its sweet, tangy flavor profile, which happens to pair oh-so-well with savory fries. To make a quick and easy from-scratch version, add the mayo, ketchup, pickle relish, vinegar, yellow mustard, and a pinch of salt and pepper to a small bowl, then give it a stir. Voila, you have Thousand Island dressing — go ahead and keep it out or in the fridge to chill until you're ready to serve.
Bake the fries and sauté the onions
Spread the fries onto a large baking sheet and cook them according to the package instructions. Meanwhile, place a large skillet over medium heat and add in your chopped onions, butter, salt, and pepper. Sauté the onions until they're nice and caramelized, which should take about 15 minutes. You'll know that the onions are done when they're soft and have a uniform golden brown color to them.
Melt the cheese onto the fries
Once the fries are hot and crispy, remove the tray from the oven and evenly distribute the cheese slices on top of the fries. Return the sheet to the oven and bake for just a few more minutes, giving the cheese time to melt over the fries.
Add the animal style finishes, and serve
Now that the fries are covered in a layer of melty, cheesy goodness, finish them off with the grilled onions and animal dressing. "The flavor combination of the caramelized onions, sauce, and melted cheese over the fries is key to getting the signature flavor," Musgrave explains. Serve right away, and once you dig in, you'll understand why this ingredient combo is such a successful one.
These animal-style fries would make a great standalone appetizer, though you can't go wrong with the In-N-Out approach by serving them with cheeseburgers or fried chicken sandwiches, as Musgrave suggests. Needless to say, once you go animal style with your fries, you'll never want to return to plain old spuds ever again.
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 2 tablespoons pickle relish
- 1 teaspoon vinegar
- 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 1 (32-ounce) bag thin-cut frozen french fries
- 1 white onion, chopped
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 5 slices American cheese
- Combine the mayo, ketchup, relish, vinegar, mustard, salt, and black pepper in a small bowl. Mix well and set aside or refrigerate until ready to use.
- Bake the frozen fries according to package directions.
- Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the diced onion, butter, salt, and pepper. Sauté until caramelized, about 15 minutes. Set aside.
- When hot and crispy, remove the fries from the oven. Top with American cheese, then continue to bake until the cheese is melted.
- Distribute the onions and sauce over the cheesy fries, and serve immediately.
|Calories per Serving
|452
|Total Fat
|28.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|23.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|43.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.7 g
|Total Sugars
|3.9 g
|Sodium
|910.2 mg
|Protein
|7.4 g