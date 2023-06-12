The World's Oldest (Edible) Cheese Dates Back To Ancient Rome
While some varieties of cheese, such as Monterey Jack and American cheese, are relatively young — they were invented within the past few centuries — one particular style has lived quite a long life. Conciato Romano is the world's oldest known cheese, with a history that dates all the way back to the Roman Empire. This iconic, aromatic, well-seasoned dairy product can either be made from sheep, goat, or cow milk. It's hand-pressed and then aged in terra cotta vessels in caves or glass demijohns for at least six months to develop its distinctive flavor and texture.
It is widely believed that Conciato Romano may have been created by the Samnite people, who used it as a way to preserve milk for longer periods of time. The vintage fromage is named after the town of Conca della Campania, which is located in the Campania region of Southern Italy. To this very day, the cheese is still made in Caserta, the region's capital city.
Conciato Romano is known for its strong, pungent, subtly fruity palate, which is described as being similar to Fossa. It possesses a hard, crumbly surface and is usually grated or shaved over pasta, pizza, and salads.
Conciato Romano is a classic cheese with a longstanding recipe
One of the most unique things about Conciato Romano — other than its antiquated origins — is how it's made. Since its inception, cheesemakers have applied a special technique that involves rubbing the cheese with olive oil, wine, vinegar, herbs and spices such as oregano and thyme, and chili peppers. This redolent coating not only helps give Conciato Romano its distinctive, intense flavor, but it also allegedly elongates its shelf life. In fact, the word conciatio in Italian means "tanned," which makes sense since animal hides were also often tanned with oils.
Despite its impressive history, Conciato Romano is not as well-known as some other Italian cheeses, such as Parmesan, Provolone, or mozzarella. However, it is still highly prized by turophiles around the globe. If you're interested in trying Conciato Romano for yourself, you may be able to find it at specialty cheese shops or via online retailers. Or, if you feel like embarking on a journey to Italy, you can certainly pay a visit to Caserta to taste the real deal. Bon appétit!