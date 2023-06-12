The World's Oldest (Edible) Cheese Dates Back To Ancient Rome

While some varieties of cheese, such as Monterey Jack and American cheese, are relatively young — they were invented within the past few centuries — one particular style has lived quite a long life. Conciato Romano is the world's oldest known cheese, with a history that dates all the way back to the Roman Empire. This iconic, aromatic, well-seasoned dairy product can either be made from sheep, goat, or cow milk. It's hand-pressed and then aged in terra cotta vessels in caves or glass demijohns for at least six months to develop its distinctive flavor and texture.

It is widely believed that Conciato Romano may have been created by the Samnite people, who used it as a way to preserve milk for longer periods of time. The vintage fromage is named after the town of Conca della Campania, which is located in the Campania region of Southern Italy. To this very day, the cheese is still made in Caserta, the region's capital city.

Conciato Romano is known for its strong, pungent, subtly fruity palate, which is described as being similar to Fossa. It possesses a hard, crumbly surface and is usually grated or shaved over pasta, pizza, and salads.