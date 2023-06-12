The LA Fast Food Joint That Gives Dairy Queen A Run For Its Money

George Foster didn't originally set out to name his soft serve fast food joint after himself. In fact, he bought the developmental rights in California for the Dairy Queen company with the initial goal of establishing Dairy Queens throughout California and the West. However, Foster ran into an unexpected roadblock when he discovered that in California the dairy industry basically had a monopoly over the use of the word 'dairy.' The Dairy Queen idea was quickly scrapped.

Forced to change track, he called his enterprise Foster's Freeze instead. He experienced tremendous early success, growing the regional chain to 360 franchise locations within only five years of launching that first store in 1946. Foster didn't stick around long though. In 1951, he sold the thriving business for a cool million bucks to Meyenberg Milk Products. But since Foster's Freeze gained an early foothold in the Los Angeles County area, and the name Dairy Queen was once verboten in California, it remains more common to see one there today.

In true LA style, Foster's Freeze has even appeared in movies, with the Atwater Village store used as a set location in the 1994 Tarantino classic "Pulp Fiction." Foster's Freeze may have never reached the lofty heights of Dairy Queen, but in Los Angeles at least, it's still local's preferred spot to enjoy a little chill and grill.