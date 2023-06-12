A Jar Of Peanut Butter Transforms Pasta Into A Flavorful Lunch

Weekday lunches can be an exercise in creativity, but more often than not, they end up being a mish-mash of easy-to-cook ingredients and usually aren't something you'd try to make again. But for a quick and delicious lunch, reach for your nearly-empty peanut butter jar for a tasty, savory, dish that will take you straight to flavor city. And best of all? You won't be wasting any of that precious peanut butter.

Simply add soy sauce, sesame oil, and sriracha to the jar — you might need to experiment a little to get the right ratio, but if you prefer things on the salty side, add plenty of soy sauce; if you want more richness, go heavy on the sesame oil; and if you like things spicy, then use the sriracha without mercy. After you've added your ingredients, toss in some just-boiled noodles to the jar; this TikTokker used udon noodles, but ramen, soba, flat rice noodles, or even spaghetti will work just as well. Close the lid, then give the jar a good shake to get the sauce fully mixed and the noodles thoroughly coated — now you have a flavorful, effortless lunch that you'll look forward to at the bittersweet end of each peanut butter jar. Feel free to eat straight from the jar, or toss it onto a bowl if you're feeling fancy.