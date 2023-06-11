Frozen Fish Sticks Ranked From Worst To Best

Did you grow up eating fish sticks? We did! Frozen fish sticks and frozen french fries were staples in our house and mom's oven-baked answer to fried fish and chips. Relatively cheap and easy to prepare, they are a timeless kid-friendly favorite.

Breaded, fried fish has been around practically forever, so it is hard to say with any certainty who invented the sticks. However, E. Robert Kinney gets the credit for introducing frozen fish sticks to the U.S. and making them popular. Kinney developed the product while working at Gorton's Seafood in the 1950s. At the time, fish was not very popular in America because it was hard to transport and store before it went bad. Frozen fish sticks solved both of those problems.

Gorton's was the first company to receive approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a frozen food product, but many other companies quickly followed suit. We popped into two local grocery stores and tracked down 11 different varieties of fish sticks, including gluten-free and plant-based options. Some were better than others, although all were pretty tasty — it's hard to mess up breaded and deep-fried goodness. Here's how we ranked them, from worst to best.