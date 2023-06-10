Yes, Cereal Belongs In Cocktails

During a night out with friends, what's better than a decadently sweet cocktail? What if that cocktail features your favorite childhood cereal? The cereal cocktail trend offers a mix of nostalgia and boozy sweetness. Why shouldn't you make a White Russian and throw in your favorite cereal for good measure? The trend has already taken TikTok by storm.

For instance, why not try a Cinnamon Toast Crunch hot chocolate cocktail developed by popular TikToker @realtipsybartender? Not only does his recipe feature a muddled Cinnamon Toast Crunch rim, it includes white chocolate chips, warm milk, whipped cream, RumChata Cream Liqueur, and a mini bottle of Fireball. The drink has gotten a positive response with one person writing, "This one shoulda been named 'breakfast on cloud 9.'"

If Cinnamon Toast Crunch doesn't do it for you, perhaps you may prefer @bevsbybeverly's Boozy Fruity Pebbles containing Chambord Liqueur, coconut milk, whipped cream vodka, and of course, a Fruity Pebbles rim. Dozens of TikTok creators have you covered if you want to make your own cereal cocktails, but what about when you go out?