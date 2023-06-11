No, You Can't Order At A Fast Food Drive-Thru On Foot

Fast food and drive-thrus are an iconic American combination. But can you take advantage of the convenient ordering system if you're on two feet instead of four wheels? In general the answer, unfortunately, appears to be no.

McDonald's addresses the issue explicitly on its website, noting that safety issues are the main reason for not allowing walk-ups at the drive-thru. Vehicles and pedestrians could end up too close in the lane, a mix that's never good for walkers. Burger King had a little more fun telling people walk-ups aren't allowed, tweeting that "playing engine noises on your phone" while on foot still doesn't count.

On Reddit, one Wendy's worker noted company policy prohibited serving pedestrians from the drive-thru but that they might still help out polite customers. Another commenter who worked the drive-thru called the prospect of someone approaching their window on foot "very unsettling." McDonald's also noted potential safety issues for workers in prohibiting the practice. Other anecdotal online evidence suggests large chains like Starbucks and KFC have similar policies.