The Starbucks Secret Menu Frappuccino That Tastes Like Pink Starburst

A coffee-flavored Starburst might not appease some peoples' tastebuds, but what about the reverse? According to one TikToker, a Starbucks secret menu drink known as the Stardust Frappuccino tastes shockingly similar to the strawberry version of the juicy candy. If you're one of the many people that get excited when pulling a pink Starburst out of the package, you might want to know about this concoction.

Now, you wouldn't be wrong if you think a pink Starburst-inspired Frappuccino sounds a little familiar. There are already instructions for how to order a pink Starburst Frap available on the unofficial website for the Starbucks secret menu – though this recipe calls for raspberry syrup, which TODAY reports was sadly discontinued earlier this year. Fortunately, TikToker @stellagainess' recipe takes this into account.

In her viral video, the apparent barista instructs viewers to order a creme-based frappuccino, substitute heavy cream, and add in peach juice and dragon inclusions. Additionally, ask for whipped cream on both the top and bottom of the drink, as well as dragon inclusions on top. The result will be a colorful blended beverage that is practically the same shade of pink as the pink Starburst wrapper and, according to the TikToker, "tastes as good as it looks."