No, Hamburger Steak And Salisbury Steak Aren't The Same Thing

Despite what many have come to believe, Salisbury steak and hamburger steak are actually quite different. Though the two definitely have similarities, Salisbury steak is a bit more intricate in terms of preparation. To begin, both varieties are made using ground beef, but that's about as far as hamburger steak goes. Where Salisbury steak contains a variety of seasonings, hamburger steaks are usually only topped with salt and pepper.

Salisbury steak is also prepared with salt and pepper, but it integrates many more seasonings, such as Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, and onion powder. To continue its simplicity, hamburger steak comes as is, so it isn't packed full of any fillers. Salisbury steak, on the other hand, is held together with eggs, breadcrumbs, onions, and other combinations as seen fit. It's commonly dressed in mushroom gravy as well.

Both types of steak can be fried in a pan, but some prefer to bake Salisbury steak and grill hamburger steak. Because hamburger steak is much easier to whip up, it's often seen as a typical mid-week family dinner. Like any meal, side items are an essential part of both steaks; fries are better suited for hamburger steak, and mashed potatoes and vegetables are good accompaniments for Salisbury steak. Obviously, these differences result in different tastes, and so do variations in individual recipes.