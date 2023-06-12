No, Hamburger Steak And Salisbury Steak Aren't The Same Thing
Despite what many have come to believe, Salisbury steak and hamburger steak are actually quite different. Though the two definitely have similarities, Salisbury steak is a bit more intricate in terms of preparation. To begin, both varieties are made using ground beef, but that's about as far as hamburger steak goes. Where Salisbury steak contains a variety of seasonings, hamburger steaks are usually only topped with salt and pepper.
Salisbury steak is also prepared with salt and pepper, but it integrates many more seasonings, such as Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, and onion powder. To continue its simplicity, hamburger steak comes as is, so it isn't packed full of any fillers. Salisbury steak, on the other hand, is held together with eggs, breadcrumbs, onions, and other combinations as seen fit. It's commonly dressed in mushroom gravy as well.
Both types of steak can be fried in a pan, but some prefer to bake Salisbury steak and grill hamburger steak. Because hamburger steak is much easier to whip up, it's often seen as a typical mid-week family dinner. Like any meal, side items are an essential part of both steaks; fries are better suited for hamburger steak, and mashed potatoes and vegetables are good accompaniments for Salisbury steak. Obviously, these differences result in different tastes, and so do variations in individual recipes.
Recipes and meat cuts add a key role to the differing flavors
Due to the numerous ingredients added to Salisbury steak, it boasts a savory flavor with a smooth feel. Though thick, it uses lean meat that's packed together tighter than that of a fattier hamburger steak. A hamburger steak essentially tastes like a hamburger sans additional ingredients. It doesn't have to meet any requirements to exist, but interestingly, Salisbury steak can only be considered such if it's made up of at least 65% meat, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Many home chefs have their own cooking methods, which also change the flavor profile of these steaks. On a Reddit thread, one user shared their unique way of making hamburger steak. Instead of keeping it simple, they added panko, caramelized onions, and flour, as well as the onions and mushrooms usually reserved for Salisbury steak. When another Reddit user asked for suggestions for boosting the "depth" of their Salisbury steak, commenters recommended adding tomato paste, miso paste, or oyster sauce to the gravy. No matter how they're made, knowing the key differences between the two will prevent being blindsided the next time you order from a restaurant.