We Wish Pizza Hut's New Pickle Pizza Was Everywhere
Pickles are crunchy, tangy, and — many people would insist — downright delicious. While they're great straight out of the jar, they can be used as an ingredient to add a little punch to recipes as well. The dill pickle-flavored chip has exploded in popularity, and pickle videos have been popping up on social media, with people making their own cheese-wrapped pickles, pickle dips, fried pickles, and pickle pasta. Pickle enthusiasts would declare that adding pickles to almost anything makes it better. Pizza Hut took notice of the trend and introduced its new pickle pizza.
Before you get too excited, Pizza Hut's new pickle pizza is only available at its location at 932 8th Avenue in New York City. The pickle-topped pizza will debut for only 48 hours, from June 9 through June 11. This special pizza will only be available via carryout and it must be ordered in the store. The pickle pizza will go for $17.99, but only while supplies last. Pizza Hut is being coy about whether or not the unique pizza will go national, but pickle lovers everywhere will be crossing their fingers.
It's not just pickles
Lest you think that Pizza Hut just threw some pickles on a cheese pizza, think again. The newest pizza forgoes traditional tomato sauce, instead covering the crust with buttermilk ranch dressing. The pizza is then topped with cheese, crunchy breaded chicken that is covered in Nashville hot spices, and onions. The final layer is a generous helping of spicy dill pickle rounds and another splash of ranch dressing. Pizza Hut's goal with the newest pizza was to, "Create a recipe all about great flavor, balancing the tanginess of pickles with other classic ingredients we know taste good on our beloved pizza," as reported in QSR Magazine. With a flavor combination like that, surely it's only a matter of time before the chain adds the flavor to its regular menu.
Pizza Hut may claim to be the first major pizza chain to roll out a pickle pizza, but they are hardly the first restaurant to serve pickles on a pizza. A couple of years ago, Rhino's Pizza in upstate New York made quite a splash with its dill pickle-topped garlic pizza, and the amount of attention the unusual pie received will surely be a motivator for Pizza Hut to make this a regular thing. For fans who can't get their hands on the limited-release pizza, there may be hope that it will come to a Pizza Hut location near you. A Pizza Hut representative told Today that there is "always a chance" the pizza may be available nationwide in the future.