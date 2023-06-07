We Wish Pizza Hut's New Pickle Pizza Was Everywhere

Pickles are crunchy, tangy, and — many people would insist — downright delicious. While they're great straight out of the jar, they can be used as an ingredient to add a little punch to recipes as well. The dill pickle-flavored chip has exploded in popularity, and pickle videos have been popping up on social media, with people making their own cheese-wrapped pickles, pickle dips, fried pickles, and pickle pasta. Pickle enthusiasts would declare that adding pickles to almost anything makes it better. Pizza Hut took notice of the trend and introduced its new pickle pizza.

Before you get too excited, Pizza Hut's new pickle pizza is only available at its location at 932 8th Avenue in New York City. The pickle-topped pizza will debut for only 48 hours, from June 9 through June 11. This special pizza will only be available via carryout and it must be ordered in the store. The pickle pizza will go for $17.99, but only while supplies last. Pizza Hut is being coy about whether or not the unique pizza will go national, but pickle lovers everywhere will be crossing their fingers.