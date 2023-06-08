Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans By Serving Them Philly Cheesesteaks

Ed Sheeran certainly knows how to get his fan base pumped up. In the past, the singer has surprised fans in New York City with a pop-up performance and also while at the mall. However, his recent appearance in Philadelphia may just take the cake or should we say sandwich.

Sheeran was in town putting on a concert, as he is wont to do. (It was a successful engagement, as it happens, setting the all-time record for crowd size at Lincoln Financial Field.) While there, he showed respect to the city's best-known contribution to culinary history by dropping by the institution known as Philip's Steaks, one of many one-name establishments vying for the crown of Philly's best cheesesteak.

Sheeran didn't just sample Philip's specialty, though. In a video the singer shared on Instagram, he showed himself learning to make the cheesesteaks, just as Adam Richman or Guy Fieri might have done were they in his place. Sheeran embraced the City of Brotherly Love by serving fans cheesesteaks.