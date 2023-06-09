What Happened To Gato Cafe From Shark Tank?

Gato Café was a business venture introduced in Season 6 of "Shark Tank" by Adriana Montano of Boca Ratón, Florida. Inspired by the concept of cat cafés, which was beginning to spread beyond Asia at the time, Montano wanted to open the first feline-centric café in Florida. In her 2014 "Shark Tank" audition, she explained her desire to start a business that combined her love for cats and coffee.

Montano sought $100,000 for 20% equity when she appeared on the show. With the money, she wanted to secure a location, train her staff, acquire equipment, and obtain a liquor license, which would allow the café to serve Colombian-style spiked coffee drinks. Revenue would have been driven not just by sales, but a $9.00 cover charge. There would have been between 10-15 cats in the café and only 20-30 people at a time.

Though Montano charmed the sharks with the kittens she brought to her pitch, they were skeptical of her idea and the implied valuation of $500,000. Ultimately, none chose to invest. After walking away with no deal, Montano struggled to get her idea off the ground, and her Kickstarter to raise money for the café never reached its goal. Sadly, Gato Café reached a dead end before even getting started.