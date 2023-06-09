Mountain Dew Soft Serve Ice Cream Is A Soda Lover's Dream Come True

If you're an avid soda lover, we have both good news and bad news. The good news is, there's such thing as Mountain Dew flavored ice cream. The bad news is, you have to travel to Redford, Michigan if you want to try it. Perhaps even worse news, you only have two more days to do so, as the local Dairy Whip store is only serving it until June 11.

Each week, Dairy Whip offers a limited-time flavor, and Mountain Dew returns at least once annually. Completely free of dairy products, the vegan soft serve took quite some time to make, but owners Josh and Cody Hutchison were determined to make it happen. "It's Mountain Dew with some stabilizers and a few different things," Josh revealed to MLive. The name of the ice cream is Mountain Moo — a hilarious spin on the Mountain Dew brand that also incorporates what the ice cream shop is known for. Redford residents love the creation, flocking to Dairy Whip every year to buy a cone, pint, or quart of the flavor.