The Hong Kong McDonald's That Is A '90s Baby's Dream Come True

Attention '90's babies: Are you ready for a trip down memory lane? A McDonald's in Hong Kong recently underwent renovations to resemble the Golden Arches of your childhood, and the results are triggering some serious nostalgia.

It's not often that restaurants turn back time when getting a makeover. The concept may sound even stranger for McDonald's in particular, as the chain dropped more than $6 billion in 2018 to modernize its American locations as part of the "Experience the Future" redesign project. But when it was time for the Mickey D's in Hong Kong's Shek Wai Kok Shopping Center to get an upgrade, they apparently decided to capitalize on sentimentality instead.

Photos of the restaurant shared to the McDonald's Hong Kong Facebook page on May 30 show a number of callbacks to the chain's pre-Y2K decor, including a massive smiling Apple Pie Tree surrounded by cheeseburger stools. A set of booths featuring classic '90's colors like turquoise, teal, and yellow padding are available for diners to sit in, though there is also a special seating area available that allows a few lucky customers to sit next to the restaurant's original waving Ronald McDonald statue that dates back to the location's opening in 1999. However, the true piece de resistance may be the mural that spans almost the entire length of one of the walls depicting all the McDonaldland characters we know and love, like Birdie, Grimace, The Hamburglar, and Mayor McCheese.