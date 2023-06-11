The Hong Kong McDonald's That Is A '90s Baby's Dream Come True
Attention '90's babies: Are you ready for a trip down memory lane? A McDonald's in Hong Kong recently underwent renovations to resemble the Golden Arches of your childhood, and the results are triggering some serious nostalgia.
It's not often that restaurants turn back time when getting a makeover. The concept may sound even stranger for McDonald's in particular, as the chain dropped more than $6 billion in 2018 to modernize its American locations as part of the "Experience the Future" redesign project. But when it was time for the Mickey D's in Hong Kong's Shek Wai Kok Shopping Center to get an upgrade, they apparently decided to capitalize on sentimentality instead.
Photos of the restaurant shared to the McDonald's Hong Kong Facebook page on May 30 show a number of callbacks to the chain's pre-Y2K decor, including a massive smiling Apple Pie Tree surrounded by cheeseburger stools. A set of booths featuring classic '90's colors like turquoise, teal, and yellow padding are available for diners to sit in, though there is also a special seating area available that allows a few lucky customers to sit next to the restaurant's original waving Ronald McDonald statue that dates back to the location's opening in 1999. However, the true piece de resistance may be the mural that spans almost the entire length of one of the walls depicting all the McDonaldland characters we know and love, like Birdie, Grimace, The Hamburglar, and Mayor McCheese.
Hong Kong is also home to another special McDonald's restaurant
For many people, eating McDonald's brings back more than a few memories from childhood. Now, thanks to the recent renovations — or, rather, retro-vations — to the Shek Wai Kok McDonald's in Hong Kong, you can feel like you're reliving your young years, as well.
Though still equipped with modernities like touch screen ordering kiosks, the location is also filled with several odes to Mickey D's restaurants of the past, and it's safe to say that people are loving the throwbacks. "For me, it brings back memories of from decades ago, thousands of miles away," one Twitter user said of the retro revamp.
If you aren't going to be visiting Hong Kong anytime soon, there are a number of other unique McDonald's locations around the world (including in the US) that may pique your interest. Meanwhile, if you do happen to have Hong Kong on your upcoming travel itinerary, you may be interested to know that the city is also home to the seriously futuristic McDonald's Next, which is considered the world's fanciest McDonald's.