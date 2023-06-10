Why The Viral Last Crumb Cookies Are So Expensive

Once again, TikTok creators are influencing foodies with a new tasty treat. However, unlike cloud bread and dessert pasta, this product comes with a hefty price tag that might deter some users from trying it.

At $160 a box, Last Crumb cookies have certainly garnered attention. In a viral TikTok video, @crystalmuguerza asked one simple question: "Would you spend $160 on cookies?" An overwhelming amount of commenters stated they wouldn't, but some users did admit the cookies looked good. After trying them herself, the TikTok star admitted the expensive cookies are worth the price.

This leaves one to wonder why these cookies cost so much in the first place. The answer comes down to multiple factors, the first being the quality of the packaging itself. When Elite Daily's Lara Walsh tested the cookies, she described the box as "big and sturdy." On TikTok, Crystal says the black box actually comes with instructions. Additionally, the container is quite large, and the 12 uniquely flavored cookies are sizable as well. In her review, she called the high-quality cookies "decadent, rich, sweet, fragrant, and an experience for the senses." Walsh also revealed the cookies come with "slightly crispy edges." These features combined help explain (well, at least begin to explain) how a dozen cookies could possibly total $160.