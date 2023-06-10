Why The Viral Last Crumb Cookies Are So Expensive
Once again, TikTok creators are influencing foodies with a new tasty treat. However, unlike cloud bread and dessert pasta, this product comes with a hefty price tag that might deter some users from trying it.
At $160 a box, Last Crumb cookies have certainly garnered attention. In a viral TikTok video, @crystalmuguerza asked one simple question: "Would you spend $160 on cookies?" An overwhelming amount of commenters stated they wouldn't, but some users did admit the cookies looked good. After trying them herself, the TikTok star admitted the expensive cookies are worth the price.
This leaves one to wonder why these cookies cost so much in the first place. The answer comes down to multiple factors, the first being the quality of the packaging itself. When Elite Daily's Lara Walsh tested the cookies, she described the box as "big and sturdy." On TikTok, Crystal says the black box actually comes with instructions. Additionally, the container is quite large, and the 12 uniquely flavored cookies are sizable as well. In her review, she called the high-quality cookies "decadent, rich, sweet, fragrant, and an experience for the senses." Walsh also revealed the cookies come with "slightly crispy edges." These features combined help explain (well, at least begin to explain) how a dozen cookies could possibly total $160.
The brand plans to release 84 flavors
These positive reviews are exactly what Last Crumb set out to achieve. When the company opened in Los Angeles, its mission was to create "cookies worthy of a Michelin Star." Each of the 84 flavors — some of which haven't been unveiled yet — are handmade, and sold in collections that change throughout the year. Currently, the brand is selling "The Core Collection," which includes 12 uniquely named cookies that translate to chocolate chip, peanut butter, chocolate lava, Oreo milkshake, blueberry muffin, s'mores, birthday cake, lemon bar, salted caramel macadamia, red velvet, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and banana cream pie.
Lara Walsh from Elite Daily ranked these cookies from her most to least favorite. Topping her list was the chocolate chip variety known as "Better Than Sex." "James Dean," aka Oreo milkshake, came behind it, and "Not Today, Mr. Muffin Man" (blueberry muffin) came third. Though the lemon bar flavor landed in last place, she still rated it a 6 out of 10. Conversely, TikTok creator @crystalmuguerza was a fan of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, which she believed tasted like a Cinnabon.