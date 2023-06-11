Gordon Ramsay's Viral Hack That Makes Cutting An Avocado A Breeze

There's more than one way to slice an avocado, and some methods are more time-consuming than others. Some people dice an avocado after removing its skin. Perhaps you even do it that way yourself. If you're not in a rush — or if you just prefer to see each individual chunk of the avocado after you dice it — there's nothing wrong with this method. But if you want an easier, faster, and more convenient method, you might prefer Gordon Ramsay's version, which he demonstrated in a portion of a "Next Level Kitchen" episode. He then shared the 24-second hack on TikTok.

Instead of removing the skin from the avocado before dicing, he removes it after. He also adds a little something extra: After cutting the avocado in half and removing the seed, he squeezes some fresh lime juice into one half and rubs it in with his finger. Then he takes a knife and gently cuts the avocado in a criss-cross pattern, dicing it while it's still in the skin. Ramsay demonstrates how he removes the avocado pieces toward the end of the full "Next Level Kitchen" episode. He scoops them out with a spoon, and the mostly separated avocado bits fall out and onto the farmer's egg dish he's preparing.