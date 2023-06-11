Why Russia Loves Mayo

Fact: Russians consume more mayonnaise per capita than any other country in the world. While ketchup and mustard are adored in many parts of the world, the citizens of Russia can't stop craving mayo. But why, exactly, is this creamy condiment made with eggs and oil so coveted and omnipresent?

One major reason why mayonnaise is so valuable in Russian cuisine is that it's a key ingredient in numerous traditional dishes. For example, Olivier salad, which is a longstanding staple at Russian New Year's Eve celebrations, is a medley of boiled potatoes, carrots, pickles, peas, and ham, all of which are mixed together with mayonnaise. Another popular meal is shuba, a layered salad that calls for herring, potatoes, beets, onions, and of course, a generous dollop of mayo.

Mayonnaise is also regularly served with bread, fried potatoes, grilled and cured meats, and even sushi. Many Russians even incorporate mayo into cakes, biscuits, sauces, dressings, and soups for a velvety texture. At the end of the day, mayo is a versatile ingredient and a relatively inexpensive and efficient way to incorporate flavor and nutrients into one's diet.