Cheetos Flamin' Hot Smoky Ghost Pepper Puffs Review: This New Snack Won't Set The World On Fire

There's a fair amount of truth contained in the expression "no pain, no gain." Yet the idea that one must endure and overcome challenging circumstances in pursuit of a goal doesn't automatically extend into every corner of life. Neither does it imply one must endure literal pain in order to achieve a task. So while something as simple as snacking doesn't inherently involve the risk of agony, certain foods — like Cheetos' new Flamin' Hot Smoky Ghost Pepper Puffs (released May 2023) — are apt to test one's physical and mental fortitude.

Clearly, snack food that both incorporates and highlights ghost peppers – which are about 107 times hotter than jalapeño peppers – won't appeal to anyone who abhors the sweat-inducing discomfort derived from eating extremely spicy foods. Of course, if you're the type who relishes punishing heat on your palate, this snack may have you running toward your nearest grocery store.

We weren't entirely sure what to expect from this exorbitantly spicy new Cheetos flavor. But we were immensely intrigued, so we decided to sample the newest addition to Cheetos' Flamin' Hot line. If you're curious about this unique new snack (and wondering whether you should purchase a bag for yourself), keep reading as we review Cheetos Flamin' Hot Smoky Ghost Pepper Puffs.