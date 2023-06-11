The Processed History Of Canned Cheese

Processed cheese seems distinctly fake. Whether rubbery and plastic-wrapped or neon orange and squirted out of a can, it often bears little resemblance to more traditional artisanal cheeses. But in fact, not only did processed and canned cheeses emerge directly from time-honored cheesemaking practices, but they were also originally marketed as better than the real thing.

Early processed-cheese innovations began in Switzerland, but modern versions largely stem from a familiar name: James L. Kraft, a Canadian-born distributor. In 1916, he patented a process to extend the shelf-life of cheese so it could conceivably be shipped without spoiling. During World War I, Kraft's cheese was packaged in tins and shipped to soldiers overseas.

About a decade later, inspired by Kraft's work, a Swiss-American cheesemaker in upstate New York wondered if he could reduce waste in his traditional cheesemaking system. He took whey, a byproduct of cheesemaking, and reintroduced it partway through Kraft's process. His cheese cooled into a smooth block — which he named Velveeta. Soon, Kraft's company bought Velveeta and began a marketing campaign centered around health: By keeping the nutrients that would've been lost in the whey, they claimed, Velveeta was "so wholesome" and "full of health." But it wasn't until the mid-20th century that squirtable cheese-in-a-can hit store shelves.