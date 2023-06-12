The Existence Of Chick-Fil-A Waffle Potato Chips Has Us In Shambles

What's a Chick-fil-A meal without a side of the chain's iconic waffle fries? Although Chick-fil-A's fries are one of its staple side dishes, did you know the franchise also offers waffle potato chips?

The popular chicken chain offers sides like parfaits, fruit cups, soups, and more, but it seems like customers have long-overlooked Chick-fil-A's potato chips. Originally only available as a catering item, the waffle chips found a permanent home on Chick-fil-A's menu in 2018. Making the discovery, one customer on Twitter quipped, "I know I'm late, but y'all didn't tell me Chick-fil-A had waffle potato chips."

Chick-fil-A's waffle chips are a thin, ultra-crispy reimagining of their waffle fries. They're also cheaper and relatively healthier than Chick-fil-A's french fries. A medium order of waffle fries is 420 calories while the entire bag of waffle chips is only 220 calories. Plus, the potato chips only boast 13 grams of fat while the fries have 24 grams. Watch out though, the waffle chips have a bit more sodium than the fries. If you're on a budget, ordering a side of waffle chips in place of the fries will save you some money to boot.